AGWSR head coach Brenda Drake said mistakes will be fewer with experience and work. What she is happy with right now is the fight – which can’t be coached. Still, she said it would be nice if that fight would payoff more. Her squad finished short in a comeback bid against Class 5A Cedar Falls in Ackley Friday night as they fell 8-6.
The Cougars had a chance to tie or win despite committing four errors.
“We just don’t quit and you have to be proud of them for that,” Drake said. “We come through with hits, even down in counts, but we had a couple errors and mistakes that cost us some runs to put us there. But we’re young and that happens. You can’t fault them. I thought we hit a 5A pitcher pretty well.”
The Cougars were trailing the Tigers 5-3 entering the seventh inning. CF put three on the board in the top of the final frame, on two hits, an error, a passed ball and a wild pitch. But the Cougars had the top of the order due up in the bottom.
MaKenna Kuper reached on a leadoff error, followed by a Trevyn Smith walk. Tessa Sperfslage plated Kuper with a one out double and Avery Lafrenz scored the other two runs on a single. Alyssa Hames, representing the tying run, struckout to end the game.
The Tigers scored first, putting a run across on two hits in the top of the second, but AGWSR responded with three runs in the bottom. Sperfslage, a sophomore, took a leadoff walk and scored with a single by classmate Lafrenz who scored on a single by senior Alyssa Hames who scored on a bunt single by Trinity Rotgers – another sophomore – to take a 3-1 lead.
The visitors took the lead right back in the third with a pair of unearned runs. A two-out error put Myah Brinker on. A walk to Ronni Steffener advanced her, and an error by Sperfslage at second allowed the two to score.
The Tigers sized up Cougar starter Sidney Schafer in the fifth, scoring two more on three base hits – including a triple – and another home error.
The loss dropped the Cougars to 9-10 on the season.
