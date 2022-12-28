At around 9:28 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27, Iowa State Patrol reported to a truck rollover on Highway 20. The already snowy road conditions, coupled with an intensifying wind, made for more hazardous driving on Tuesday morning.
According to the State Patrol's accident report, the vehicle lost traction while traveling westbound on Highway 20, between mile markers 158 and 159, very close to the Hardin and Hamilton county lines. In an attempt to correct itself, the driver of the vehicle, 59-year-old Curtis Newton, overcompensated and upset the Chevy Silverado off the right side of the highway. As a result, the truck overturned and did "2.5" barrel rolls after hitting a snow bank off the highway's shoulder and stopped on its roof while sustaining significant damage; the truck was totaled.
While Newton was uninjured, the passenger, 69-year-old Mark Hancox, received "suspected" minor, non-incapacitating injuries and was transported via ambulance to the Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls.
