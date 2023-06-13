The most recent installment of the longtime AGWSR Cougar series with the South Hardin Tigers went down as 4-1 and 3-1 SH victories. Historically, AGWSR has owned South Hardin on the softball diamond. Over the last 14 seasons, the Cougars have a 20-8 mark. However, the Tigers have now won the last seven matchups between the two NICL-West rivals.
The Class 2A 13th-ranked Tigers (18-4, 6-1) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first frame of the opener. Charlee Rosonke opened with a double and Hailey Rosonke walked. Ellie Anderson hit a two-bagger to score two and a single by Grace Eller scored Anderson.
The visiting AGWSR (5-10, 1-3) got on the board in the fourth. Trevyn Smith reached on a leadoff single and stole second. A grounder to first by Sidney Schafer scored Smith but the Cougars would not have another base runner in the frame. They would have just two hits – another single in the seventh by Schafer.
SH would score one more in the fifth frame. Anderson led off with a double and Alli Sheldahl’s RBI single scored her. Taylor Coffman also had a single but back-to-back flyouts to the outfield ending any threat.
H. Rosonke got the win in the circle for the hosts, allowing two hits, walking one and striking out five. The Tigers tagged Schafer for 12 hits and with a walk and just two strikeouts.
Game two was another low scoring contest that saw AGWSR strike first in the second. Avery Lafrenz was hit by a pitch and her courtesy runner (Mady Mausser) went to second on a wild pitch. A single by Ava Olson scored one, but she was left at second.
In the bottom of the third SH took the lead and didn’t again. C. Rosonke reached on a single and went all the way to third on an error. H. Rosonke had a double to score courtesy runner Madi Stille and an RBI single by Anderson scored another.
In the bottom of the fifth with two outs, C. Rosonke smoked a solo homer over the leftfield fence just inside fair territory for the 3-1 advantage.
AGWSR had an opportunity to take tie or take the lead in the seventh. With two outs A. Olson had a single and moved to third on a knock by Tori Metzgar. They were left stranded on the corners as C. Rosonke fanned her 10th batter of the game.
“They are a good team,” said AGWSR head coach Brock Holmgaard. “We played and pitched really well again, we just need a few more hits to win. We are so close to being a really good team.”
