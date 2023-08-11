An accident occurred at the intersection of Iowa Falls' Oak and Pierce streets at 2:02 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, after one driver reportedly lost consciousness in the area while driving.
Upon arrival to the scene, Iowa Falls Police found the first vehicle between Pierce and Union streets in the middle of Oak.
The driver of the first car, a 75-year-old Hampton man, stated he had blacked out while driving south into town in his Chevy Bolt EUV and hit a curb during that time, injuring his thumb in the process.
As for the second vehicle, it was in the grass in front of one of the homes near the Oak-Pierce intersection.
The 92-year-old woman in the second car had been driving north and noticed the man going left of center.
While she attempted to evade, the first vehicle clipped the back of her Nissan Altima.
The woman was uninjured, but both vehicles were totaled and were towed off the scene.
The man was transported to the hospital by Iowa Falls EMS and was ultimately cited for failure to control after the event.
