Renee Ubben didn’t have to do any research to know there’s a need for more child care. The Iowa Falls woman fields weekly phone calls and Facebook messages — and even an in-person drop-in or two — from families who are desperate to find someone to take care of their children.
And if Renee Ubben wants to do anything, it’s help kids.
Six years ago Ubben was working as a Medicaid billing specialist in the Hampton-Dumont School District. She’d been there for nearly a decade, and she was good at what she did. But she wasn’t necessarily happy — the work didn’t satisfy her. Then came a diagnosis: scleroderma. The autoimmune disease attacks a person’s skin, connective tissue and internal organs. Initially, doctors told Ubben she’d live just a few years. With so little time left, she didn’t want to spend it in a stressful job. So she did what she felt called to do: she quit and made plans to open an in-home day care.
“There’s so much that’s thrown at kids. Even with the school system or parents. Stuff that goes on at home,” said Ubben, who was a foster parent for 20 years. “I wanted to make a safe space for kids to come and be silly. Just be kids.”
Wiggles and Giggles Day Care started in Ubben’s west side Iowa Falls home. But when her husband, Roger Ubben, put up a building out back, the wheels of imagination started turning.
“We kind of kicked him out,” she said. The building’s large open space features laminate flooring, a bathroom, a kitchen, and everything that a child may need — from toothbrushes and blankets, to board games and a snack area.
As time passed from her diagnosis, Renee’s health started to improve. Today, doctors have told her the scleroderma is in remission. And as her symptoms have faded, her dedication to serving kids and families has grown.
For three years, Ubben has provided care to children out of the building behind her home. Most of the time she has five kids, but that number can grow with before- and after-school care. She doesn’t have infants — with her attention on older kids, she says it wouldn’t be fair to add a baby, which would need more attentive care.
Renee enjoys the work, and she loves her kids. But she couldn’t stop thinking about the calls she gets from parents who can’t find care.
“They’re asking me ‘Do you have openings? Do you have openings?’ And it’s like ‘I’m sorry. I can’t. I’ve got to do what I’m supposed to do,’” she said, referencing state rules governing in-home child care.
Last year she decided it was time to do something. Time to change the game. The Ubbens purchased a 4,000-square-foot building across the driveway from their home and the current day care building. They’ve been working for months to turn it into a day care center that — when combined with the current building, which will house infants and toddlers — could accommodate a total of 75 children.
“I think this town is more than ready for a change when it comes to child care,” Renee said. “I want it to be more than a day care. I want it to be like a science center and a day care. I want kids having fun. The kids will say ‘I want to go to Ms. Renee’s house.’ That makes me feel like I’m meeting their needs.
“I want parents to feel comfortable that they’re leaving their children in a place that they’re going to be cared for.”
Hardin County is classified by Iowa Child Care Resource & Referral as a “child care desert.” That means there are more children who need care than there are day care spots available. The situation in Iowa Falls was made more dire in 2018, when Riverbend Child Care — the only child care center in town — closed its doors.
But the process of opening a day care center hasn’t been easy. Renee’s in-home day care has not been registered with the state — that’s allowed as long as providers stay below a set threshold of children. A center, though, must be registered. And there are lots of hoops the Ubbens must jump through.
“It’s time-consuming,” Renee said of the licensing process. “There’s a lot more there than I realized.”
The building the Ubbens bought was essentially a shell. Before beginning work, they asked an engineer to draw up plans and had those plans reviewed by the Iowa Department of Human Services and the Iowa State Fire Marshal. Once they were approved last fall, work began.
The Ubbens have taken on quite a bit of debt to make the project happen, but there’s been some help along the way. Last summer, the Iowa Falls City Council approved a $30,000 Hotel/Motel grant for Wiggles and Giggles Day Care. But construction materials and labor aren’t cheap, and day care work isn’t lucrative.
“I’m not doing it for the money. I’m doing it because I love kids. That’s why I’m doing it,” she said. “Because kids need to be safe and they need to be in an environment where they are healthy and happy and thriving.”
With hired help working on the new building during the week, and the Ubbens — and their family and friends — working through the weekends, progress is being made. While Renee would like to open sometime in the next three months, she said she has to remind herself that it’s best to take your time and do things well — not fast.
“I feel it’s just best to wait until things are in proper order and we have the things we need to be successful and not jump ahead like I’d like to,” she said. “It’s really hard. Sometimes I get anxiety. I want to open now. But I also know I need to have that building done. I’m patiently waiting.”
One step in the process that may take some extra time is finding the right employees to staff the expanded Wiggles and Giggles Day Care. Ubben’s day care is currently helped by Renee’s mother, her granddaughter and a part-time employee. But with the number of children she’s preparing to take on, that number will have to grow. And Renee wants to choose her employees carefully.
“It’s important to find key people who are going to support you, who are going to follow through and you can trust knowing they will do their job,” she said. “That is going to be a challenge . . . I need to make sure things are covered and things are being done the way the state wants us to do them.”
But despite the challenges, there’s excitement in Renee’s voice when she talks about the day care center. She’ll offer care for kids from birth to school age, and she’s started looking into the possibility of offering preschool at the center. She wants to create an atmosphere where parents don’t feel rushed to drop their kids at the door and run to work. But there are still times when she feels overwhelmed.
“I’m a nobody. I’m just a person who lives in Iowa Falls. Sometimes it’s like, ‘What are you doing? Are you nuts? You only had maybe two years of college and you were a foster parent,’” she said of her internal dialogue about her qualifications. “But I’m game for it. I’m ready for it.”
When you consider Renee’s lineage, it’s no wonder she ended up in child care. Her grandmother operated a day care and preschool in Spencer until she was 70, and Renee’s mother ran a child care out of her Iowa Falls home for 50 years.
“There’s a family line there,” said Renee. “It’s in my blood.”
And when she feels especially anxious, she looks to her guide.
“I’m a Christian. I believe in god. I feel like he just opened the doors,” she said. “I believe that god has just opened the door for us to do this and I’m going to go forward with this until he tells me otherwise.”
