Ryley Schipper refuses to give up on his team despite its now 0-10 start. In fact, his resolve seemed stronger than ever in the wake of Tuesday's 70-29 loss to Union (6-7) in Ackley.
“For us it’s about sticking together instead of listening to the outside noise about not winning,” Schipper said. “Outside of wins and losses, create memories and become the best basketball player you can with what you have. I’ve never given up on a team and I never will. We’re going to find a win somewhere and when it does, we can build from that.”
Union won the tip and never looked back, using a tight pressing defense to create four Cougar turnovers on their way to a quick 10-0 lead. Bradly Roder got the hosts on the board at the 4:36 mark of the opening frame. Ryne Pickering later added a free throw and George Van Hove hit a jumper. Gabe Nederhoff did the only other scoring for the Cougars as the Knights held a 28-7 lead.
The second quarter was only slightly better, but only after Union scored the first nine points. Eli Kuper stopped the run with a putback, but the Visitors led 44-17 at the half.
The Cougars were held to just five third quarter points, scoring on a Roder three-pointer with 7:22 to play and another Roder make with 17 seconds left. AGWSR owned the first two-plus minutes of the final verse - with Roder adding three freebies and Nederhoff tossing in a runner – before both sides went to the bench to finish the game.
The loss, AGWSR’s 10th in as many games this season, came on the heels of a heartbreaking one-point last second loss 24 hours earlier in Traer. And while this loss wasn’t what he was looking for, Schipper said he almost expected it.
“I just told them in the locker room that we played really good basketball Thursday and Friday of last week and for a half last night,” Schipper said. “Tonight was a product of four games in six days for us. We’re not very deep. We got down early and that took the wind out of us.”
