From Iowa Select – the fourth-largest pork producer in the United States - to local veterinarians, the pandemic has altered the manner in which animals are cared for, but it has not changed the quality of that care.
“We are accountable in making sure the animals have care 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, seven days a week - with or without the outside influence of COVID-19,” Cassandra Jass, DVM and Iowa Select Farms’ Director of Production Well-Being, said.
Jass explained that while COVID-19 impacted, and continues to impact people, Iowa Select’s care is a success story. The company has, she said, managed to maintain compassionate animal care through flexible schedules of staff and partners in the barns to maintain the standard of care essential for the animals.
With six veterinarians on staff, each individual shares the goal of maintaining the highest standards for the hogs in their barns.
“We - the veterinarians and those with boots-in-the-barn each day, work hand-in-hand to meet those needs,” Jass said. “The pigs are cared for despite COVID-19 and we’ve maintained that through being more flexible with our working parents and by shifting staffing for barn coverage as needed.”
Jass said every animal is seen every day. Veterinarians are in barns routinely, and caretakers are in them daily.
“There is no diminish in production, nor care, as a result of the pandemic,” Jass said.
Training new employees in those barns does look a bit different than in the past due to human health concerns. A portion of that training has moved to online as the company faces the challenge by looking outside their normal training procedures.
Hands-on experience for each new person is a good thing - there is nothing like the experience it provides. As much of that experience as is possible continues. Still, farm managers and leaders have had to adapt some trainings to online.
Iowa Select Communications Director Jen Sorenson said that employees are much more aware of when others are in the barns, and are mindful of wearing personal protection equipment and not entering or exiting the barns at the same time as others working in them.
Outside forces, specifically COVID-19’s effect on the health of humans working in the meat packing industry, did cause Jass and her team to change the diet formulation from growth to one of maintenance for the swine in their care last year, though the hogs were continually provided with 24/7 access to feed and water during that period.
“Our caretakers are in tune with the pigs,” Jass said. “It’s the same with the vet who takes care of your cat or dog. It’s just a lot more animals.”
Pet care, on the other hand, has, and continues to see, major changes since the start of the pandemic.
Russ Hinders, DVM at Ackley Veterinary Clinic, said he and his staff are operating with curbside services only. Hinders, who has heart issues, felt the change was necessary, not only for his own health and safety but for that of his staff and clients.
Hinders’ decision is also based on his passion for his patients. If he or his staff are exposed - or worse - it could mean that his clients go without veterinary care for a minimum of two weeks, or it would leave them to search for another vet to provide needed services.
The decision to go curbside was not easy. The clinic has patients who are “difficult,” meaning they need their owners/handlers to make even routine care possible at times.
Tom Pollock, DVM at Highview Animal Hospital in rural Parkersburg, agrees. His practice has its own share of difficult patients. His obligation, he said, is to provide his clients with an opportunity to ask questions.
“We haven’t done as much as the (Veterinary) Association would probably like,” said Pollock, who welcomes his clients into the office, just as they have in the past. Still, Pollock accommodates those owners who prefer to wear a mask, as well as those who want the vet or his staff to pick up their pets curbside.
Pollock and his staff, which includes his wife Lanae, did create a plan that would have been implemented if local virus conditions had worsened. His location includes a heated garage with kennels where clients could have dropped off their pets in the enclosed runs. After owners exit the garage, staff could retrieve them, treat them, and return them to the kennels for pickup.
For the most part, patients at Highview have noticed few changes. Clients who arrive masked are met with masked staff. Those who arrive without are met with un-masked staff. It’s purely based on the clients’ preference.
Hinders said the changes implemented at his clinic have their disadvantages. He misses bonding with owners during the visits, but he will continue the practice to keep everyone safe.
Both veterinarians say they are busier today than in pre-COVID times, with patients scheduled every 15 minutes. Hinders attributes the increase to more time being spent with pets and owners being more in tune to changes with their pets.
“Pets are also providing more emotional support for their owners - whether true or perceived, the mental health and attachments - the human/animal bond is strengthened,” Hinders said.
Both vets do their best to meet the needs of their clients and their patients - the pets.
Pollock has seen an increase in telemedicine, noting that clients are now more apt to send him photos of bumps, lumps, scrapes and stools, which he and DVM Heather Schneider look over to determine whether the animal should be seen in the office or if a prescription or general care information can be provided to the owner.
“We’ve become pretty efficient in our communications with our clients through phone and email,” Pollock said.
In both offices, disinfecting takes place even more frequently than in pre-COVID times. Each vet and their staff are more aware and reinforce it within their respective offices. It’s something that will continue in both.
With Hinders’ personal health issues, he’s also learned about self-care and is learning that it’s OK to not only say “no” on occasion, but he is also delegating duties more than in the past, noting his small staff has learned to multi-task as a result.
Continuing education is also changing for both vets. Much is completed online rather than seminars outside the office.
The largest change precipitated by the coronavirus pandemic has been the boarding side of both vet offices. Because their clients are no longer traveling like they did in the past, the kennels remain empty unless they’re being used for pets who have been dropped off for a treatment or surgery.
Regardless of the impact of the virus on local veterinarian offices, they remain dedicated to their patients and providing the best of care for them. Be it in the office or in the barn, those in the veterinary profession continue to provide what pets and/or animals raised for human consumption need.
