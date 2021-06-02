Luck ran out for an Iowa Falls man who had been eluding law enforcement since being charged with harassment at the end of April and failing to appear in Iowa District Court for separate charges last month.
According to court documents, 31-year-old Daniel Joseph Maine was arrested by Iowa Falls Police just after 2 a.m. on Sunday at 606 Bliss Blvd. He is facing a wide array of charges ranging from first-degree burglary to domestic abuse.
The burglary, stalking and first-degree harassment charges Maine is facing carry the most severe penalties. Those three crimes combined carry up to 32 years in prison. As of Wednesday afternoon, Maine was still being held at the Hardin County Jail on $10,000 bond. No court date has been scheduled as of yet.
