When the coronavirus pandemic first hit the United States, many hospitals – including Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls – scaled back on some of the services they were offering. Family practitioners like Dr. Thomas Waters went from seeing 25 people in a day at the Iowa Falls Clinic to about five.
Luckily for the Des Moines native, HFH and the Clinic are back to full service, even if it is a little different than before.
Waters’ journey to Iowa Falls started in undergraduate school at the University of Iowa (2004-2007). He attended Des Moines University (2009-2013) for medical school and then did his residency at Sioux Land Medical Foundation (2013-2016). Waters has been at the Iowa Falls Clinic for nearly four years.
It was the idea of getting to do a little bit of everything that brought him to the Scenic City.
“The prospect of practicing as full of scope of medicine as you can as a doctor,” Waters said. “In small towns we don’t have specialists here, so family doctors fill a lot of different roles, whether it be in the clinic, in the hospital or doing various procedures, working in the emergency department. I just wanted to do as many things as possible.”
Then the pandemic arrived, many things changed for Waters and his colleagues in the medical world.
The Clinic has become much busier again and it’s shifted to a hybrid model of patient care.
“We eventually got video visits up and going so that patients wouldn’t have to come into the hospital to see them in person and we could just come do a lot of the verbal stuff and do face-to-face that way,” said Waters. “Which is weird as a doctor, you are used to seeing people face-to-face and ordering tests, doing physical exams and that sort of stuff. There’s a real learning curve trying to handle different stuff electronically.”
Though it has made it possible for him to see more patients during this time, Waters never thought he would be doing electronic medical visits.
“I was aware of them, there are services out there like Doctor on Demand and TeleDoc and stuff like that, but that never fully appealed to me. I like the face-to-face value, getting to know somebody. That’s part of the pleasure of being a family doctor, you get to know people and their families and their histories, especially here in a small town where you find all the inner workings of families,” he said. “I had never anticipated that I would offer medical care primarily through the computer.”
For some patients, it is still best to do the visit in-person for physical exams, testing and blood work.
The entire staff wears personal protective equipment (PPE) including a surgical mask and face shield while seeing patients. Patients are also required to wear a mask at all times while in the hospital or clinic.
“I think the community is appreciative of that. That we are doing our best to protect the patients that we take care of,” Waters said. “I think we’re one of the safer places to be if you are going to go out in the community. Just because as a medical institution we take this very seriously.”
There have also been some other smaller changes. Waters has never been one to wear a doctor’s coat, but no one is wearing them now. He wears scrubs in the office, which is something new for him. It’s much easier for him to change and throw them in the laundry right away to make sure he’s keeping germs out of his home and away from his family.
Waters has also expanded his office hours to meet patients’ needs. He starts clinic at 7 a.m. so that those patients who are higher risk can feel comfortable entering the hospital.
He’s had to stop shaking hands with patients, which Waters admits was a little weird at first. Especially for new patients or people he’s meeting for the first time. But all-in-all, patient interaction is still the same.
“Even when you do the electronic stuff people know that your repertoire of diagnosis is severely limited. They don’t expect you to move the world for them over a camera and the inability to really test anything. I can’t even do a physical exam which is the most basic of tests that I can do as a physician. People understand that,” Waters said. “I still feel like with my words and when you can see my face on the camera, and me collecting a good history – those things are all still there to build up a good patient, physician relationship. But you are missing key parts.”
HFH and the Clinic have a process in place if a patient thinks they may have COVID-19. They’re connected with a provider who takes their history, including exposure, symptoms and other questions. If the person is deemed eligible for a test, they get on a list and then drive through the ambulance bay where nurses in full PPE test them while they remain in their car.
Waters orders the tests but doesn’t do the testing. He said he’s talked to people worried about it every day since March.
“Maybe not so much now, it was probably the bulk of things that you talked about a month or two ago with patients. Older patients are concerned, they’ve got problems with their health already,” Waters said. “There’s still not a ton of information out about coronavirus but back then, it was such a new thing you didn’t know what to think. We’ve got a lot of questions of ‘should I do this?’ ‘Should I travel to Minnesota for the weekend?’ ‘I have a sore throat; can I go down to Des Moines for dinner?’ A lot of questions about this. Even last year you don’t even think twice about it and now you have the sniffles and a mild cough, and you are thinking a lot harder about it.”
Waters recommends wearing a mask to help protect people who may not be as healthy or could potentially die if infected with the disease.
“Even though it may not help protect you from exposure, if you are an asymptomatic carrier or you have mild symptoms and you really don’t think much of it, it could save someone’s life,” he said. “You could prevent their exposure to this and those are the people that have significant issues with the virus. Not young people, which I think what we’re seeing is a lot more young people are getting infected. If you are going to go out, wear a mask.”
While surgeons are used to wearing masks for eight to 10 hours at a time, Waters admits that at first the mask was uncomfortable for him. But it only took him a few hours before he stopped realizing it was on his face and now it’s just normal for him.
“It’s just like, I equate it to wearing a wedding ring. I never wore any jewelry until I got married and then I put this ring on and I was like ‘god, this is weird.’ And now, I can’t even imagine . . . it feels weird when I take it off,” said Waters. “It’s just something you have to get used to.”
