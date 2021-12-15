The following postponements, cancellations and early dismissals have been announced amid forecasts of high winds on Wednesday, Dec. 15.
- Clinic Pharmacy will be closing at 4pm.
- Dale Howard Family Activity Center will be closing at 3pm.
- Ellsworth Community College will be closing at 3pm.
- Hansen Family Hospital announced that its family practice clinics will close early today. The Emergency Department remains open 24/7.
- NESCO Family Medical Clinic in Zearing will close at 3 p.m.
- Ackley Medical Center and Iowa Falls Clinic will close at 4 p.m.
- Hardin County Solid Waste and Recycling and the Rural Iowa Landfill in Eldora will close at noon today for electrical maintenance. They will reopen at 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
- The Hardin County Courthouse will close at 3 p.m. today.
- Iowa Falls and Alden schools will dismiss three hours early.
- A CO2 pipeline information meeting that was to be hosted by Navigator CO2 Ventures LLC about a proposed pipeline through Hardin County has been postponed to Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. at Ellsworth Community College's Kruse Main.
- The Ruth Project will close at 5pm.
- Santa's planned tour of Iowa Falls neighborhoods tonight has been postponed. Jolly Old St. Nick will instead travel tonight's route on Wednesday, Dec. 22. Find more information about where that will be here.
- South Hardin schools will dismiss two hours early.
- Tim Buk Bru will closed all day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.