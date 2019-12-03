COREY MEINTS/ACKLEY WORLD JOURNAL

Tanner Weichers ended his high school football career with second team All-State honors from the IPSWA. He was named as an offensive lineman after anchoring AGWSR’s front as center. The Cougars were 22nd in the class in total offense, and 12th in scoring.

COREY MEINTS/ACKLEY WORLD JOURNAL

Titan Opperman landed on the IPSWA’s 8-Player Third Team All-State squad on defense. He led the cougars in tackles, putting him in the top-30 in the entire class.

Cougar pair earn All State

By Corey Meints

cmeints@iafalls.com

AGWSR seniors Tanner Weichers and Titan Opperman were named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) 2019 Football 8-Player All-State teams on Tuesday. The teams were selected by print sports writers in Iowa during a meeting on Saturday. Weichers was listed as second team on the offensive line, with Opperman tabbed a third team linebacker.

“They are three-year starters, two-year captains, and have been the core we have built the offense and defense around,” AGWSR head coach James Koop said. “I have probably hurt them because of my style of coaching. I refuse to run the score up, so over three years they have probably only played a complete game 12 times over the course of 27 games. So, statistically, someone would say they aren’t deserving. I think if you watched them play, and saw what they have done on and off the field, they are very deserving.”

The Cougars went 7-2 this season and rushed for 2,197 yards and threw for 1,047 more behind the offensive line. They were 17th in rushing in 8-Player and 28th in passing, putting them 22nd in total offense. AGWSR was also 12th in scoring with 452 total points. Weichers anchored that line at center.

“If Tanner doesn’t play center for us, we would have struggled to move the ball,” Koop said. “As big of a role as Titan played on offense for sure.”

Opperman, who was also the Cougar quarterback, led AGWSR with 79.5 tackles, including 59 solos. He also booked 14 solo tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks – six of them by himself. He was 33rd in total tackles, but 20th in solos for loss and 17th in solo sacks.

“Without Titan, we have a hard time stopping people,” Koop said. “The last two seasons the coaches in our district thought he was the defensive player of the year. He would’ve had that award both years, but two years ago I nominated him for offense first and he received that one. You could not receive both. It says a lot for a kid when the district coaches think he is the best defender two years in a row.”

Sixteen sportswriters from across the State were joined by 24 coaches in Des Moines to hold discussion and vote on players in all four classes.

OFFENSE

First Team

Pos.                 Name                                       School                                     Gr.

QB                  Cael Frost                                Don Bosco                              JR

TE/WR            Lewis Havel                            Don Bosco                              SR

TE/WR            Cade Jargo                              Easton Valley                         SR

OL                   Kody Timm                             HLV, Victor                           SR

OL                   Aidan Walters                         Gladbrook-Reinbeck               SR

OL                   Zach Ott                                  Rockford                                 JR

OB                  Thomas Even                         Don Bosco                              SR

OB                  Jeffrey Eagle                           Coon Rapids-Baynard            SR

OB                 Shae Summerfield                   New London                           SR

K                     Marshall VanDeVegte            Central City                            JR

At-Large         Skyler Schultes                       Audubon                                 SR

Second Team

QB                  Nathan Tremkamp                 Easton Valley                          SR

TE/WR            Brett Livesay                          Collins-Maxwell                      SR

TE/WR            Isaac Ihren                              Harris-Lake Park                     SR

OL                   Tanner Weichers                     AGWSR                                 SR

OL                   Brady Schmitt                         Turkey Valley                         SR

OL                   Brady Homan                         Remsen-St. Marys                   SR

OB                  Lane Spieker                           CAM, Anita                            SO

OB                  Keagan Giesking                     Gladbrook-Reinbeck               JR

OB                  Dylan Elsbend                        Turkey Valley                         SR

K                     Eli Thede                                 Gladbrook-Reinbeck               SR

At-Large         Eddie Burgess                         Montezuma                             SO

Third Team

QB                  Blaine Harpenau                     Remsen-St. Marys                   JR

TE/WR            Jensen Dodge                          Midland, Wyoming                 SR

TE/WR            Nic Duysen                                         East Mills                                SR

OL                   Hunter Shoaff                         Midland, Wyoming                 SR

OL                   Jaxon Allen                             New London                           SR

OL                   Cooper Langfelt                      Fremont-Mills                         JR

OB                  Marcus Kolesar                       HLV, Victor                           JR

OB                  Carson Pariseau                       Janesville                                 JR

OB                  Spencer DeMean                     Springville                               JR

K                     Jackson Jensen                        Audubon                                 SR

At-Large         Britan Martens                        Midland, Wyoming                 SR

DEFENSE

First team

DL                   Ethan Leibold                         Turkey Valley                         SR

DL                   Skyler Waldschmitt                Remsen-St. Marys                   SR

DL                   Ethan Steffensen                    CAM, Anita                            SR

LB                   Noah Schroeder                      Remsen-St. Marys                   SR

LB                   Seth Malcom                           Fremont-Mills                         JR

LB                   Braydin Farrell                        Easton Valley                          SR

DB                  Jacob Holste                            CAM, Anita                            SR

DB                  Caden Schrage                        Northwood-Kinsett                SR

P                      Bryce Hall                               Southeast Warren                    SR

At-Large         Luke Mosinski                       Audubon                                 SR

Second Team

DL                   Cade Tenold                           Don Bosco                              SO

DL                   Bryce Vandelune                    Southeast Warren                    SR

DL                   Abdulla Elbuytari                   Harris-Lake Park                     SR

LB                   Kannon Leuenberger              Turkey Valley                         SR

LB                   Patrick Savage                        Lamoni                                    SR

LB                   Drew Venteicher                     Lenox                                      SR

DB                  Ethan Klocke                          Audubon                                 JR

DB                  Cole Damman                         Baxter                                     SR

P                      Augustin McNeill                   East Union                              JR

At-Large         Wyatt Pryor                            Woodbine                               SR

Third Team

DL                   Cedric Yoder                          Don Bosco                              JR

DL                   Gavin Holmes                         New London                           SR

DL                   Keegan Kula                           Central City                            SR

LB                   Cale Yoder                              Lone Tree                                SR

LB                   Titan Opperman                      AGWSR                                 SR

LB                   Carson Tenold                         Don Bosco                              SO

DB                  Mason Merfield                      Southeast Warren                    JR

DB                  Tyler Towne                            River Valley                            JR

P                      Conner Piehl                           Tripoli                                      JR

At-Large         Grant Gloekner                       Springville                               JR

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.