COREY MEINTS/ACKLEY WORLD JOURNAL
Tanner Weichers ended his high school football career with second team All-State honors from the IPSWA. He was named as an offensive lineman after anchoring AGWSR’s front as center. The Cougars were 22nd in the class in total offense, and 12th in scoring.
COREY MEINTS/ACKLEY WORLD JOURNAL
Titan Opperman landed on the IPSWA’s 8-Player Third Team All-State squad on defense. He led the cougars in tackles, putting him in the top-30 in the entire class.
Cougar pair earn All State
By Corey Meints
AGWSR seniors Tanner Weichers and Titan Opperman were named to the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association (IPSWA) 2019 Football 8-Player All-State teams on Tuesday. The teams were selected by print sports writers in Iowa during a meeting on Saturday. Weichers was listed as second team on the offensive line, with Opperman tabbed a third team linebacker.
“They are three-year starters, two-year captains, and have been the core we have built the offense and defense around,” AGWSR head coach James Koop said. “I have probably hurt them because of my style of coaching. I refuse to run the score up, so over three years they have probably only played a complete game 12 times over the course of 27 games. So, statistically, someone would say they aren’t deserving. I think if you watched them play, and saw what they have done on and off the field, they are very deserving.”
The Cougars went 7-2 this season and rushed for 2,197 yards and threw for 1,047 more behind the offensive line. They were 17th in rushing in 8-Player and 28th in passing, putting them 22nd in total offense. AGWSR was also 12th in scoring with 452 total points. Weichers anchored that line at center.
“If Tanner doesn’t play center for us, we would have struggled to move the ball,” Koop said. “As big of a role as Titan played on offense for sure.”
Opperman, who was also the Cougar quarterback, led AGWSR with 79.5 tackles, including 59 solos. He also booked 14 solo tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks – six of them by himself. He was 33rd in total tackles, but 20th in solos for loss and 17th in solo sacks.
“Without Titan, we have a hard time stopping people,” Koop said. “The last two seasons the coaches in our district thought he was the defensive player of the year. He would’ve had that award both years, but two years ago I nominated him for offense first and he received that one. You could not receive both. It says a lot for a kid when the district coaches think he is the best defender two years in a row.”
Sixteen sportswriters from across the State were joined by 24 coaches in Des Moines to hold discussion and vote on players in all four classes.
OFFENSE
First Team
Pos. Name School Gr.
QB Cael Frost Don Bosco JR
TE/WR Lewis Havel Don Bosco SR
TE/WR Cade Jargo Easton Valley SR
OL Kody Timm HLV, Victor SR
OL Aidan Walters Gladbrook-Reinbeck SR
OL Zach Ott Rockford JR
OB Thomas Even Don Bosco SR
OB Jeffrey Eagle Coon Rapids-Baynard SR
OB Shae Summerfield New London SR
K Marshall VanDeVegte Central City JR
At-Large Skyler Schultes Audubon SR
Second Team
QB Nathan Tremkamp Easton Valley SR
TE/WR Brett Livesay Collins-Maxwell SR
TE/WR Isaac Ihren Harris-Lake Park SR
OL Tanner Weichers AGWSR SR
OL Brady Schmitt Turkey Valley SR
OL Brady Homan Remsen-St. Marys SR
OB Lane Spieker CAM, Anita SO
OB Keagan Giesking Gladbrook-Reinbeck JR
OB Dylan Elsbend Turkey Valley SR
K Eli Thede Gladbrook-Reinbeck SR
At-Large Eddie Burgess Montezuma SO
Third Team
QB Blaine Harpenau Remsen-St. Marys JR
TE/WR Jensen Dodge Midland, Wyoming SR
TE/WR Nic Duysen East Mills SR
OL Hunter Shoaff Midland, Wyoming SR
OL Jaxon Allen New London SR
OL Cooper Langfelt Fremont-Mills JR
OB Marcus Kolesar HLV, Victor JR
OB Carson Pariseau Janesville JR
OB Spencer DeMean Springville JR
K Jackson Jensen Audubon SR
At-Large Britan Martens Midland, Wyoming SR
DEFENSE
First team
DL Ethan Leibold Turkey Valley SR
DL Skyler Waldschmitt Remsen-St. Marys SR
DL Ethan Steffensen CAM, Anita SR
LB Noah Schroeder Remsen-St. Marys SR
LB Seth Malcom Fremont-Mills JR
LB Braydin Farrell Easton Valley SR
DB Jacob Holste CAM, Anita SR
DB Caden Schrage Northwood-Kinsett SR
P Bryce Hall Southeast Warren SR
At-Large Luke Mosinski Audubon SR
Second Team
DL Cade Tenold Don Bosco SO
DL Bryce Vandelune Southeast Warren SR
DL Abdulla Elbuytari Harris-Lake Park SR
LB Kannon Leuenberger Turkey Valley SR
LB Patrick Savage Lamoni SR
LB Drew Venteicher Lenox SR
DB Ethan Klocke Audubon JR
DB Cole Damman Baxter SR
P Augustin McNeill East Union JR
At-Large Wyatt Pryor Woodbine SR
Third Team
DL Cedric Yoder Don Bosco JR
DL Gavin Holmes New London SR
DL Keegan Kula Central City SR
LB Cale Yoder Lone Tree SR
LB Titan Opperman AGWSR SR
LB Carson Tenold Don Bosco SO
DB Mason Merfield Southeast Warren JR
DB Tyler Towne River Valley JR
P Conner Piehl Tripoli JR
At-Large Grant Gloekner Springville JR
