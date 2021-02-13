Ingredients:
- 1 (8-oz) package of full fat cream cheese, room temperature
- 2 eggs
- 1/4 tsp ground black pepper
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1/4 cup grated parmesan cheese
- 1/2 cup pizza sauce
- 1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- favorite pizza toppings
- 1/4 tsp Garlic powder
Instructions:
- Preheat oven to 350ºF. Lightly spray a 9×13 baking dish with cooking spray.
- With a handheld mixer, mix cream cheese, eggs, pepper, garlic powder, and parmesan cheese until combined. Spread into a baking dish.
- Bake for 12-15 minutes, or until golden brown. Allow crust to cool for 10 minutes.
- Spread pizza sauce on crust. Top with cheese and toppings. Sprinkle pizza with garlic powder.
- Bake 8-10 minutes, until cheese is melted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.