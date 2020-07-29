If it’s underground and needs repair, Williams Underground Services of Ackley is ready and willing to take on the job. And demand for that work has increased greatly with COVID-19, said owner Paul Williams.
“I went from a nice, normal, even business with plenty to do. But when the ‘everybody stay at home’ happened, we saw a huge increase in sewer-related repairs,” Williams said.
He connects the increase to marginal sewer services that are overburdened by use from those who are home all day. Before COVID-19, people used the facilities at work and school, returning home each evening. With the extra use, the service has no time to drain or repair itself. Homeowners, he said, may have noticed small issues with their services prior to this time. A marginal service simply cannot keep up with the increase in usage.
“Our calls just sky-rocketed, we’ve replaced two to three times the number of sewers as we would in a normal year,” Williams said. He added that part of that increase is making his business more well-known, but he realizes that a larger part is the services that simply cannot keep up and are creating the issues his customers are noticing.
Williams has created a niche market and can install, replace, and repair water and sewer lines with various equipment. From directional boring, which is used for underground electrical lines, to pipe bursting, which is another way to replace sewer lines, and a 4,000 psi high-pressure jetter, which is used for cleaning sewer lines, he’s also added hydro-excavation to his company’s arsenal. It is used to safely excavate in towns where there are countless utility lines.
“No one really wants to work in towns because of all the lines, so that’s kind of where we excel,” Williams said.
Thirty-one years ago, Williams got into the water business in Barrow, Alaska. The community is as far north as one can go, with temperatures that range from a low of minus 36 degrees, to about 60 degrees, so he knows about working in the cold. He also lived in California, and has worked in those extreme temperatures as well.
As a child, Williams got a taste of excavation. His father was a carpenter and as a young man, Paul spent a lot of time working beside him on the job site. As the younger Williams smashed his fingers and thumbs, he learned quickly that carpentry wasn’t what he wanted to do in life.
“It wasn’t fun, but the guys on the heavy equipment looked like they were having a whole lot more fun than I was,” Williams said. “They’re smiling and I’m bleeding and I said ‘Sorry, Dad, it’s never going to be ‘Williams and Son,’” he said.
That realization led Williams to excavation, which became directional boring, and grew into hydro-excavation and will grow into whatever underground method comes next.
On the wall in his office is a photograph of working hands. It’s surrounded by the many notes of thanks for jobs well done.
“Those mean more to me than almost anything else,” he said. “When someone takes the time to not only write the check, but to write a note of thanks – that means something,” he added.
Williams prides himself on the quality of work he and his employees do, noting that if a job has his name on it, it has to be completed with the same quality that he would use on his own home. He’s had to walk away from jobs because he wouldn’t cut corners.
“Doing things right has its dividends,” Williams said.
He explains that while a carpenter can drive past a home they’ve constructed, his own work is invisible to others. Still, he knows that his work was done properly the first time. Others may not see it or comment on the quality of the work, but the quality is there and he takes pride in what isn’t visible to others.
Williams has been in business locally for 20 years, many of those in Steamboat Rock. In 2015, Williams moved his business to the Ackley Industrial Park.
