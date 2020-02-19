Funeral directors — and their predecessors, undertakers and morticians — have existed almost as long as death. And while the business has evolved, the work is still essentially the same: preparing bodies and caring for families.
So how does a funeral director change the game? How do they evolve? By listening to the families they serve, and adapting to emerging trends. That’s how Travis Woodley, owner of Woodley Funeral Home in Iowa Falls, has grown his business over the last seven years.
“I look at the trends to see what’s changing, and adapt to meet those changes,” said Woodley. “I’m constantly aware.”
Woodley, who owns and operates the business with his wife, Toni Woodley, and a staff of part-time employees, knew early in life that he wanted to be a funeral director. When he was 7, Travis’ grandfather took him to his great-grandfather’s visitation.
“I was interested,” he remembers. “I went to about every funeral my grandpa would take me to. It’s all I would ever talk about — being a funeral director.” He worked his first funeral — under Mark Boeke at Boeke Funeral Home in Hubbard — when he was 14.
Despite that interest, Travis didn’t immediately go into funeral directing. After graduating from Iowa Falls High School, he attended Ellsworth Community College and became a 911 dispatcher for the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. After a few years, he was offered a job in the Iowa State Patrol’s dispatch center in Cedar Falls. For 12 years he worked as a dispatcher and, eventually, a communications supervisor. It was a good job with government benefits. But he couldn’t shake the feeling that he was supposed to be doing something else.
“My heart was just always in this,” he said of funeral directing. “I never felt fulfilled.”
So Travis enrolled in online classes through American Academy McAllister Institute of Funeral Service in New York City. While taking classes, he continued to work full-time for the Iowa State Patrol, and part-time at Boeke Funeral Home.
“I was working 40 hours a week, going to school 20 hours a week and working for Mark Boeke about 30 hours a week,” he remembers. “There were a lot of 20-hour days.”
After completing the online course curriculum, Travis spent 17 days in New York for capstone and embalming clinical work before taking the national board exam. After graduation he came home and got to work. Woodley Funeral Home started in the Woodleys’ Iowa Falls living room in 2013. Even in that first year, it exceeded their expectations, and hinted at future continued growth. In 2015, the former Medicap Pharmacy building on South Oak Street in Iowa Falls went up for sale, and it seemed like the perfect opportunity for the Woodleys.
The building was gutted, and redesigned based on the floorplan of a funeral home Travis and Toni had toured in Maryville, Ill. Travis had a vision, and he was persistent in seeing it through.
“I wanted everything to be open,” he said of the floorplan. “I wanted it to be very contemporary with clean lines.”
The interior meets with his tastes, right down to the entryway art, which he saw at a Manhattan art gallery when he was at school in New York, and pledged to incorporate into his future funeral home. He’s spent years tracking down the perfect lamps to complete the gray and black look.
Unlike traditional funeral homes, there are no walls or rooms that hide the coffin or urn that’s on display for a visitation or funeral.
“I don’t like to hide the body — that’s why people are here, to celebrate that person,” Travis said.
The open floor plan can accommodate hundreds of people for visitations, which have changed in recent decades.
“In the ’80s when I was growing up you walk in, sign the book, give respects to family and leave,” Travis said. “Now people are staying the full two hours. They visit. They bring in food.”
There have been other changes, too. Five years ago, 55 percent of the deaths Woodley Funeral Home handled were cremations. Today, that’s increased to 70 percent. Travis credits a lot of that change to convenience and cost. Not only can a memorial service be held at a later date when there’s been a cremation, but a Woodley Funeral Home cremation — with no visitation or funeral — costs just shy of $2,000. By comparison, a traditional funeral, with embalming, a casket, vault and plot, as well as visitation and funeral, could cost anywhere from $10,000 to $18,000.
It’s that trend that inspired the Woodleys to make a business decision last year and join four other funeral directors in ownership of a crematory in Mason City. Before, Woodley Funeral Home contracted with a third party to conduct cremations. Now, Travis does the cremations.
“We saw the direction things were going with the funeral business and we felt that was the right business decision at that time,” he said. “Now I can control the who, what, when and the where of every cremation. Your loved one never leaves our care.”
The funeral home business is a balance — between serving families in a time of grief, and being a business that thrives and grows.
“At the end of the day we are very much a business,” Travis said. “We’re going to care for you, and as the funeral director my first job is to make sure you’re doing OK and we carried out your loved one’s wishes, but at the end of the day, we are also a business.”
Doing that work well — with reverence and attention to details — is one way to help the business grow. Travis said word of mouth is one of the most valuable tools for a funeral home’s growth. Last year Woodley Funeral Home handled 81 calls. And it has expanded its footprint. Beyond Iowa Falls and Alden, the funeral home has served families in Ackley, Grundy Center, Hampton, Webster City, Wellsburg and as far away as Colo. That means a lot of hours, and a lot of time on the road, transporting bodies and attending to families’ needs.
“This is 24/7, 365 days a year,” said Travis, who regularly receives death calls in the middle of the night and on holidays. “Passion is what drives me. This is your life. It’s a ministry, a calling. It consumes you.”
And while the traditional view of funeral directors has been that they’re cold or strange, Travis said he doesn’t see it that way. He was drawn to the business because of the work with the living — not the dead.
“I’ve always been a people person. I love people, I just do,” he said. “The bulk of this job is working with the living.”
In service of the living, Woodley Funeral Home adopted a new “service” last year when it added a grief therapy dog.
The Woodleys’ family dog died after 15 years, and they were looking to replace it. They found Meeko, a Chinese crested powder puff. He was a rescue who’d been trained in grief therapy.
During funeral planning sessions, if a family identifies themselves as animal lovers, Woodley staff will offer the dog for comfort.
“I had one lady who just went to tears,” Travis said. “She held him and wouldn’t put him down. He helped her very much.”
While much in the funeral business has changed — there’s less “How Great Thou Art” and more Vince Gill, for example — the foundation of the work remains the same. Caring for people in their time of need, and fulfilling final wishes. Even when that person who’s died is someone you knew — as is often the case for small-town funeral directors.
“In 2017 I buried both my grandpas within two weeks,” Travis said. “Eighty to 85 percent of the families we serve I know of them or know them personally. You try to stay above the emotions in the room. If I get too wrapped up, I can’t help them. But sometimes it’s very difficult.”
And it’s a constant reminder of his own mortality.
“When you’re a funeral director you become a realist,” Travis said. “Anybody can pass at any time for no reason at all. You could just drop dead. I see it all the time, unfortunately.”
His own arrangements are pre-planned, and he helps more than 100 people pre-plan their funerals every year, another part of the business that’s growing.
Death hasn’t changed, but as with any business, the demands of the consumer have shifted. And the funeral directors who can adjust to meet those changes will see their business grow.
“You have to be passionate about this work because it’s such a commitment,” said Travis, who hasn’t shut his cell phone off in five years. “This is a ministry. This is your life.”
