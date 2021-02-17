For many people, the idea of working from home seems unimaginable. There are countless distractions at one’s fingertips. And yet, for some people who started working remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic, the positives outweigh the negatives.
The commute is much shorter with no drive time. There are no people and conversations to take away focus, and start and stop times are much more flexible. While many people said they miss having face-to-face interactions with co-workers, there are plenty of other tools to help them stay connected with the outside world.
George Von Mock, chief financial officer at Hansen Family Hospital, said two of his department’s accountants and an informatics lead - all of whom report to him – have been working remotely. One goes on site more often than the other, but for the most part they are able to connect and do their work from a home office. All they needed was technology to keep them connected.
“I think it was just a matter of the mindset,” Von Mock said. “There wasn’t necessarily a barrier in technology, it’s just adopting kind of that philosophy of there are certain positions that are able to perform their duties remotely and in many cases can be a lot more productive. It’s just a matter of some cases getting equipment set up which is not a big deal these days.”
Though it may seem harder to stay focused from the comforts of home, employers and employees have noticed there are fewer interruptions. Von Mock said he thinks it’s almost easier to focus when employees are out of the office.
“You get interrupted a lot and if you are a desk accountant, during month end or whatever, interruptions can kind of get in the way of closing out the month,” he said. “People just dropping in for whatever reason, to ask a question and then it ends up shooting the breeze for 25 minutes. I think it’s been, it’s not like I think it’s a huge change in productivity. But I can see at times, where things can get turned around sooner, which I like.”
Remote work has been right for Von Mock and his employees, and he said he can see it continuing in the future. In the winter months there’s less risk being on the roads, and even if it’s payroll week or the end of the month, they can get on the computer and start their work day earlier. He believes working remotely will be a necessity, especially when it comes to attracting people to rural positions.
“For those positions that can truly perform the duties elsewhere – why not? To get good top talent, that’s one way of retaining them. I don’t know why we wouldn’t do that,” he said. “Clearly, it’s not a question about how do you know the work is getting done? Clearly in most work, especially in accounting, you know if the work’s not getting done. It is going to eventually surface really quickly.
“I just think that it’s a mindset change really,” he added. “I just think the younger generation, that’s kind of an expectation and to have that flexibility, call it freedom, whatever.”
Kris Grupe is an accountant for Principal Life Insurance Company in Des Moines. Before the pandemic she worked remotely from time to time - typically in bad weather. But in March 2020 she moved to working strictly from home.
For her, the biggest struggle has been keeping a work and life balance.
“Now that we are all working remotely, the workload has increased and since we’re not having to come in the office, most of us are working more than we were already,” said Grupe. “For me, the commute time I had is now being spent working.”
A major benefit has been the savings of not commuting to Des Moines three days a week. Grupe said she is saving money on gas, wear and tear on her vehicle and not dining out.
And she’s become much more efficient.
“My productivity level is better at home,” she said. “I don’t have all the interruptions, distractions and such. I can usually get a lot more done in less time, which, given the workload, is a good thing.”
On any given day, about 4 percent of the Principal workforce is back in the office. But company leaders are careful to make sure employees are safe before bringing people back. As for the future, it’s yet to be seen, but Grupe is pleasantly surprised with how well it has worked with a company the size of Principal.
Lindsay Smuck also works for a large, out-of-town company. Coronavirus forced her to shift from traveling to Ames five days a week to doing everything from her kitchen table. She works for Workiva, an international Cloud-based company. She’s a customer support engineer who helps customers who are using their WDesk application – similar to Microsoft Office products. It allows customers to do their financial reporting in one location.
It’s a 24/7 support service, and Smuck takes phone calls, emails and chats with customers who need help with the products.
“I think I was a little bit leery because there were times when I would work from home before and I was always ready to get back to the office to kind of have that interaction with other people,” Smuck said. “I’m to the point now where I think it would be hard to go back to the office and put out the same effort. Not that I wouldn’t put the effort out, but I wouldn’t have the focus time like I have now. I just feel like I get tons more done working from home.”
She said her work output has gone up by 20 percent since moving to working from home. Even though she forces herself to take walks during the day, she’s still getting more done than she would with the distractions of being in the office.
“Primarily, in the office you get up, you take a break. Our office is very large and you get up and grab a drink, grab a snack and usually you talk to somebody in that moment. A quick five-minute break turns into a 10- to 15-minute break,” said Smuck. “I’m finding myself staring at my computer pretty much most of the day because I’m focused on our incoming queues.”
Rebecca Heitland has had an at-home office for several years, but when COVID-19 hit, she was no longer able to travel to visit clients. Instead, she makes phone calls and conducts interviews via Zoom.
Heitland works for Amerigroup, a health insurance company that serves people who get Medicaid. She completes assessments for people who want to access waiver services that the company provides. Before mid-March 2020, she was going into people’s homes and meeting with them face-to-face.
“It’s difficult. We want to be seeing the environment that people live in, to see if there is an opportunity to help or assist with additional support. (Now) we rely on what they’re telling us,” Heitland said. “A lot of what our job is, is evaluating and understanding the needs of the person. It has changed where we have to really rely on what they are sharing with us.”
Heitland admits it’s been different. She’s still getting the same amount of work done, but she’s having to do it differently. Sometimes the meetings via Zoom or over the phone take longer because they’re asking more questions to get the full picture. One of the things she has noticed is she’s become more thorough and asking different kinds of questions to get a better understanding.
She used to travel as far as Mason City to meet with people and was rarely just at the office. Four days a week she would be on the road meeting different people, and then Fridays were her day to do paperwork from home.
“I’m a social person and that’s where it has hit me. I want to be seeing the person in person and helping them feel comfortable with me as well. It’s an adjustment for them as well,” she said. “I like having that interaction and talking with them face-to-face. Seeing how that interaction impacted them as well and how we can help people. I’ve been in this kind of profession for 20 years and it’s something I have a passion about. How I can impact and help them in any way is huge. It definitely has created a little bit of a difference in how we approach things for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.