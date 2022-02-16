A portion of Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Future Ready Iowa initiative includes growing a skilled workforce in the state by connecting adults — and high school students — to the education and training needed for careers.
In order to achieve that goal, Iowa high schools are expanding student access to technical education over the coming years.
Iowa Falls-Alden High School Principal Kyle Hutchinson said the school district has been laying the groundwork to make business connections between IFAHS students and local businesses. The hope was to create internships, pre-apprenticeships and/or apprenticeships.
Then the coronavirus pandemic arrived, and those plans were put on hold.
Hutchinson said talks have begun to ramp up again, as schools strive to fit the needs of students who are more likely to enter the skilled trade workforce out of high school rather than pursue four-year college degrees.
“The Future Ready Iowa initiative is pushing Iowa high schools to look for work-based learning opportunities,” Hutchinson said. “Mark Buschkamp (Iowa Falls Area Economic Development Corporation executive director) has been tremendous at connecting us with people from the state workforce development and the department of education. He’s got some connections there and has put us in talks with folks to work toward an internship/registered apprenticeship/pre-apprenticeship program here at the high school. The goal is to partner with these businesses.”
Prior to COVID, IFAHS business teacher Brandon Uhlenberg had reached out to Buschkamp to gauge interest from the business sector. By 2024, Hutchinson said all Iowa high schools must offer some type of work-based learning program, so IFAHS’s foray into the subject was just happening a few years early.
“Basically, we could get students out of the high school and into some career areas locally that they might have interest in,” Hutchinson said. “Our hope is that we will begin having partnerships with businesses in town that will allow us to take students here that may not have interest in a four-year college degree, but have some interest in skilled trades. They would still get high school credit but also the chance to explore those career fields,” Hutchinson said.
While there would be different guidelines for an internship, pre-apprenticeship or a registered apprenticeship, the latter would allow students to make some money for the work they provide businesses. In any scenario, IFAHS students would be required to meet all graduation requirements to earn a diploma.
“I’m not sure we would start there (registered apprenticeship), but the idea remains to get kids out in the community and working,” Hutchinson said. “They would still have to meet graduation requirements set by the Department of Education. There’s 32 required courses through our school board and Department of Ed. But there’s the 18 electives. How can we use those to get them out in the field working?”
Buschkamp said Hardin County — like most areas — is experiencing employee shortages. He added that businesses will have to get creative moving forward during and after the pandemic.
“If you look at the demographics of it, it’s not pretty and something that will not go away. One of the major aspects of the pandemic is you had so many boomers decide to retire. Workforce is a critical issue for businesses and being able to find people,” Buschkamp said.
The IFADC executive director said while employers attempt to find solutions to workforce shortages, he has noticed that wage escalation and other incentivization is on the rise. Recruitment will also be a necessary tool.
The IFADC has assisted with employment outreach by creating a Manufacturing Day two years ago. Last fall, more than a dozen IFAHS students had the opportunity to tour four manufacturing businesses.
“I really see this as a win-win for both sides,” Buschkamp said. “It allows the high school students to try something before they commit to going to college. Any time you have an employment situation where there’s high demand, you see less people go to college because they see the opportunities. If you look at statistics, nearly one-third or more students that go to a four-year college don’t complete the degree. Then they are left without a degree with a lot of debt and no sure path forward.”
According to data from Iowa Falls and Alden Superintendent Tony Neumann, the percent of IFAHS graduates who intend to go to college has changed since 2012. More than 87 percent of the IFAHS Class of 2013 indicated they planned to attend college, while just 69.9 percent of the Class of 2015 intended to go to college. The IFAHS Class of 2020 was at 73.8 percent. The data from the 2020 class is skewed, as more than 7 percent did not report their post-graduation intentions.
Kevin Seidl, an industrial technology instructor at IFAHS, offers a carpentry class that teaches students the basics in plumbing and electrical work. He said there would be no negatives to exposing students to real-life experiences in the workforce. In winter months, the class has built garages and poured concrete. There are two-week units on plumbing and electrical as well.
“I think offering a program like an internship or pre-apprenticeship really would take what we do in class to the next level. We teach them the basics on how to do plumbing and electrical, but then if they can go out and work side by side with a professional, they start to see how it’s done in a real-life setting,” Seidl said. “I like to use my carpentry class as kind of an exploratory course for the kids. I know most of them may not enter that job field, but it gets them exposed to it and gets some of them to consider if they should pursue that type of career.”
Carter Arends, a senior at IFAHS, has been working for Zoske Electric since the fall. While he initially did not plan to attend college, he has since changed his mind.
“I didn’t want to go (to college), but now that I’ve been exposed to some jobs, I’m thinking it might make sense to go to school just to learn the business aspect a little bit more,” Arends said. “I think the high school program they are trying to develop is pretty smart. There’s plenty of kids that don’t want to sit in a classroom.”
Hutchinson said his vision for the potential program would be all-inclusive regarding opportunities for every student. He said the Iowa Falls School District has looked at other school districts that offer a similar program. Those include Boone and Nevada.
“I would love to get to the point where we bring freshmen into the high school and show them that if they know they want to go to four-year school, here is your path. If you know you are a skilled-trade person, here’s some great jobs for you,” Hutchinson said.
Buschkamp said it is encouraging to see schools like IFAHS begin to get pro-active, as he said the workforce shortage is likely not going away any time soon.
“The reality is we are not going back to what we did before. Boomers have retired and this is the new normal,” Buschkamp said. “Businesses will have to get inventive, so if they can partner up with the schools in their communities, that could lead to opportunities for both the business and the students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.