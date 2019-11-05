Long-time Iowa Falls area man Kermit Neubauer recently received a Quilt of Valor for his service in World War II. The 96-year-old Neubauer was a tail gunner on a B17 and flew 32 missions over Nazi Germany.
The quilt was awarded by Quilts of Valor Foundation, which organizes local volunteer teams who donate time and materials to make the quilts. Neubauer’s quilt was made by Connie Jeske of Eldora and Lois Tidman of Iowa Falls.
The first QOV was awarded in November 2003 at Walter Reed Army Medical Center (WRAMC) to a young soldier from Minnesota who had lost his leg in Iraq, and has spread across the nation and beyond through word-of-mouth. The mission of the Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.
Neubauer joined the United States Army Air Force in July 1943 at the age of 19, and trained in Texas, Nevada, Utah and Oklahoma before being processed out of Kearney, Neb., late in 1943 at the age of 20.
From there, Neubauer traveled through New York City, Greenland, Iceland, and Ireland before ending up in east central England, where he joined the 94th Bomb Group, 410th Squadron, in Rougham, England.
Late each evening, crew were listed for flights the next day on a bulletin board. Seven days after arriving, Neubauer was tapped to serve as a replacement gunner for a crew he’d never met. That mission was to Paris, and although Neubauer’s plane returned, the squadron lost two aircraft.
Five nights later, Neubauer was tapped to fly with another crew, flying deep into Southern France to drop supplies to the “Free French.” That mission was Neubauer’s first taste of air-to-air combat, with an attack coming from German Messerschmitt Bf 109s. One approached the tail and Neubauer fired his twin 50 calibers, and the 109s firing back. They made it safely back to base.
A few nights later, Neubauer was called to fly with yet another crew on a mission to Munich, Germany. This was considered maximum distance for a B-17. Neubauer survived another air battle and intense flack.
After that mission, Neubauer rejoined the crew he had trained with and continued to fly missions over German cities, including Dresden, Leipzig, Magdeburg, Merseburg, Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich, Ludwigshafen, Stuttgart, Regensburg, Hannover, Hamburg and Bremen. Neubauer also flew on a mission to Brux, Czechoslovakia — another long flight time of 11 hours and 15 minutes. The targets on these missions included factories, railheads, oil refineries and war supply industries.
On his fifth mission to Bremen, Germany, Neubauer’s plane took a direct hit from enemy flack, knocking out the oxygen system and the number one engine. They descended and were escorted home by a P-47 Thunderbolt.
On his 28th mission to Merseburg, Germany, Neubauer’s plane was one of three squadrons heading home when they were attacked by several Focke-Wulf Fw 190’s. The 190’s annihilated the “high squadron,” then turned to attack the deputy squadron, where Neubauer’s plane was.
They survived the attack, but the navigator was wounded, the oxygen system destroyed, hydraulics ruined, the number four engine shot out and there was a large, open hole in the right wing from a 20mm gun. Dropping in altitude and lost in the confusion of the attack, Neubauer’s plane flew over Guernsey Island in the English Channel (which was held by the Germans at the time) and the plane was exposed to small arms fire.
A P-51 finally guided the plane back to England. Once there, the crew found that the landing gear had to be cranked down by hand and they learned that they would have to land without brakes.
As soon as the plane touched down, parachutes were opened at each waist window. However, one was released slightly ahead of time and the plane came off the runway, doing a “ground loop.” The entire crew survived and received the Distinguished Flying Cross for this mission.
In all, Neubauer completed 32 missions (two more than was required), and on October 19, 1944, Neubauer was sent home. He came back the USA on the English ship “The Queen Mary,” with 2,500 wounded and 3,000 not wounded.
The Queen Mary arrived in New York City seven days later and Neubauer worked his way back home through Army camps in New Jersey, Missouri, Texas (where he served a brief stint here as a gunnery instructor) and California before boarding a train and eventually arriving home in Iowa Falls.
In all, Neubauer received several citations, including European Theatre of Operations Ribbon, Four Battle Stars, Unit Presidential Citation with a Cluster, Victory Medal, Air Medal with three Clusters, and the Distinguished Flying Cross.
Neubauer farmed in the Iowa Falls area and was married to Evelyn Neubauer. They had one son, Kirk Neubauer (Trish) of Decorah, Iowa, three grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A well deserved congratulations to this American hero.
Bernal Koehrsen
Hardin County Veterans Affairs Director
